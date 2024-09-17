SuperSport United confirm signing of Eric Mbangossoum and Nokutenda Mangezi

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Supersport United, a team in the South African Premier League, has announced the acquisition of Chad international defender Eric Mbangossoum and Zimbabwe striker Nokutenda Mangezi for the upcoming season.



Both players have signed one-year contracts with the possibility of an extension for an additional year, enhancing Gavin Hunt's squad with valuable continental experience.



Mbangossoum, who previously played four seasons in Angola with Union Touarga, was rumored to be moving to Simba SC in January but ultimately joined Supersport United on a free transfer after the deal fell through.