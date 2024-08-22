Support local league or it will collapse in your hands - Ibrahim Sannie Daara urges government

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has issued a compelling appeal to the government, urging immediate assistance for Ghanaian football clubs. He emphasized the necessity of such support to avert the potential collapse of the domestic leagues.



As the Ghana Premier League faces difficulties in attracting sponsors and securing a television broadcast



Read full articleagreement for the 2024/25 season, the financial strains on the league have become increasingly evident.



The remuneration for players in the local leagues remains insufficient, resulting in a significant migration of top talent to foreign clubs after each season.



Daara, who previously worked as a journalist for the BBC, underscored the urgent requirement for government involvement to preserve football at the national level.



In an interview with Joy Sports, he remarked that without governmental backing, the future of Ghanaian football is jeopardized.



“When a footballer realizes that there is no viable future beyond the sport after the age of 35, and their earnings are limited, it becomes a concern. Currently, all teams in Ghana are privately owned,” he pointed out.



“It is individuals who are financing and nurturing the talents of Ghanaian youth.



“The government must provide support; it cannot be solely reliant on individual efforts.



“Failing to do so will lead to the demise of our domestic leagues, and the responsibility will rest with them,” he concluded.