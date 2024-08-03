Support us to achieve more next season – FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu appeals to fans

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

The head coach of FC Samartex, Nurudeen Amadu, has urged fans to back the team in their quest for further success in the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



Under his guidance, the team clinched the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in the previous season.



In a statement to the club's media team prior to the Nsenkyire Cup



Read full articletournament, Coach Nurudeen Amadu emphasized the importance of thorough preparation to achieve greater success in the following season.



"This tournament serves as a platform to accumulate points and assess the players' performance levels. While winning the cup would be a bonus, our primary focus is on the preparations that will aid us in our upcoming match against Victoria FC.



"We urge the fans to continue their unwavering support. We are determined to surpass our previous achievements in the next season and strive to keep our supporters happy," Coach Nurudeen Amadu expressed.



Today, FC Samartex secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC in the opening match of the 2024 Nsenkyire Cup.