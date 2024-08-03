You are here: HomeSports2024 08 03Article 1966181

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Support us to achieve more next season – FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu appeals to fans

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nurudeen Amadu Nurudeen Amadu

The head coach of FC Samartex, Nurudeen Amadu, has urged fans to back the team in their quest for further success in the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

Under his guidance, the team clinched the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in the previous season.

In a statement to the club's media team prior to the Nsenkyire Cup

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment