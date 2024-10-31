Surprise Ballon d'Or vote: Journalist’s unconventional pick for Inaki Williams shocks football fans

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

At the 2024 Ballon d'Or Gala in Paris, football enthusiasts from around the globe watched as Rodri from Spain claimed the prestigious award.



However, one particular vote sparked an intriguing discussion: Equatorial Guinean journalist Fernando Beso caught many off guard by naming Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao as his second choice, following Vinícius and preceding the eventual winner, Rodri.



a well-respected member of the panel of 100 international experts who participate in the Ballon d'Or voting, elaborated on his decision in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope.



He stated, "I received a questionnaire along with specific guidelines for my vote. You can access it via a link and rank players based on your opinion. I chose Vinícius as my top player, followed by Iñaki Williams, and then Rodri."



This unexpected selection for Iñaki Williams brought him into the limelight, sparking a vibrant debate among fans and football analysts.