TB Joshua’s death hurts more than losing my parents - Ayittey Powers

Boxing News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Prophet TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



Ayittey Powers, who was close to TB Joshua and frequently sought his advice, revealed that the prophet's passing affected him more profoundly than the loss of his own parents.



He had planned to visit TB Joshua’s church but was delayed, only to learn of the prophet’s death through the media.



Ayittey Powers described the prophet's death as a significant and painful loss, highlighting the void it has left in his life.