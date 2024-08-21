TNA Stadium good facility for Ghana football – Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has praised the newly inaugurated TNA Sports Stadium, highlighting its potential benefits for Ghanaian football.



The Porcupine Warriors faced Medeama in the match that marked the official opening of the renovated venue last Friday.



Medeama emerged victorious with a score of 2-1, thanks to a late goal from



Read full articlePrince Boakye.



In his remarks following the match, Ogum characterized the TNA Stadium as a contemporary facility.



“It is a remarkable structure, a state-of-the-art venue, and the overall design is impressive.



“It meets the standards of modern stadiums, and I am pleased for the residents of Tarkwa as well as for Ghanaian football, as this facility serves the local community and the nation as a whole, being of exceptional quality.”



With a capacity of 10,400 seats, the TNA Stadium features advanced amenities aimed at enhancing the experience for fans.



The inauguration of the TNA Stadium represents a significant achievement for Medeama supporters and the Tarkwa community.



It is expected that the TNA Stadium will serve as a prominent location for upcoming football events, accommodating both local and international matches.