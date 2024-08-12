Talent of Hearts of Oak squad like diamond - Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, has likened the talent present within the club to a diamond that requires refinement before it can truly shine.



These remarks were made by the Ivorian coach following the team's triumph in the 2024 Homowo Cup against Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 11, 2024.



As the club gears up for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, it has been actively engaged in the transfer market. Notably, only a handful of players from the starting lineup in the match against Heart of Lions were part of Ouattara’s squad in the previous season.



Despite the significant changes, Ouattara expresses confidence in the club's capabilities.



“These players possess inherent talent. Our goal now is to enhance their performance. We need to focus on their physical and psychological development to achieve the desired results.



“It is a challenging task, yet the talent is undeniable. It resembles a diamond; we must polish it before presenting it for sale.



“We have a limited timeframe for preparation—less than a month. This is preferable to the previous situation. I do not feel pressured about this; I am confident in our ability to succeed. These players are capable of delivering.”



Last season, the Rainbow lads narrowly escaped relegation, finishing in 14th place in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with 45 points. A thrilling 3-2 victory in their final match against Bechem United secured their place in the league for another season.



Hearts of Oak is currently active in the transfer market, seeking to strengthen their squad for the forthcoming campaign.