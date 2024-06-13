Tariq Lamptey confident in Ghana's World Cup qualification prospects

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Tariq Lamptey remains confident in the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. In a recent interview, Lamptey emphasized the significance of staying focused on each game and relentlessly pursuing their objectives.



Although the team had a mixed start to their qualifying campaign, with a win against Madagascar but a loss against Comoros, they have shown resilience and determination.



Their recent impressive performances, including a 2-1 victory against Mali and a thrilling 4-3 triumph over the Central African Republic, have demonstrated their potential to succeed.