Sports News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey will miss Brighton & Hove Albion's opening Premier League match against Everton on Saturday due to a lingering injury.



Although Lamptey returned to training this week, new manager Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he won't be fit for the season opener.



Lamptey is expected to be match-ready for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers in September.