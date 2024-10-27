You are here: HomeSports2024 10 27Article 1999019

Tariqe Fosu wins Man of the Match award after starring in Northampton's victory over Crawley Town

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu earned the Man of the Match accolade following Northampton Town's 3-0 triumph over Crawley Town in League One.

The English-born player made a significant impact, scoring the opening goal just 16 minutes into the match at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday.

Fosu's dynamic performance on the right side troubled the Crawley defense, contributing to

