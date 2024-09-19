Tarkwa Community ousts NSA officials over mismanagement of TnA Stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The ousting of National Sports Authority (NSA) officials from the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa-Nsuaem has garnered considerable interest within Ghana's sports sector.



This action, initiated by Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Benjamin Kessie, was prompted by increasing frustration over the stadium's mismanagement and deteriorating condition.



Local residents, alarmed by the facility's decline under NSA management, came together to tackle the problem.



Consequently, the Tarkwa community established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to take charge of the stadium's operations and upkeep.