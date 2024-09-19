You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983308

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Tarkwa Community ousts NSA officials over mismanagement of TnA Stadium

TNA Stadium TNA Stadium

The ousting of National Sports Authority (NSA) officials from the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa-Nsuaem has garnered considerable interest within Ghana's sports sector.

This action, initiated by Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Benjamin Kessie, was prompted by increasing frustration over the stadium's mismanagement and deteriorating condition.

Local residents, alarmed by the facility's decline under NSA management, came together to tackle the problem.

Consequently, the Tarkwa community established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to take charge of the stadium's operations and upkeep.

