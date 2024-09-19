Tarkwa MCE confirms removal of National Sports Authority officials over TnA stadium mismanagement

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon. Benjamin Kessie, has announced the cancellation of the management contract with the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the newly constructed TnA Stadium.



This decision comes in response to issues regarding inadequate maintenance of the $16.2 million, 10,000-seat venue, which was transferred to the NSA just a month ago.



Funded by the Goldfields Foundation and completed in June 2024, the stadium has already been the site of significant football events, such as the GHALCA Top 4 and Super Cup.