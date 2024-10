Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Kickgh

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the Brands and Marketing Manager of Nations FC, expresses confidence that his team will secure a victory against Medeama in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.



Kassim Mingle's squad is set to visit Tarkwa for the matchday 7 encounter at the TNA Stadium.



Currently, Nations FC has achieved two wins and four draws in their six matches, while Medeama boasts three wins, two draws, and one loss.