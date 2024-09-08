You are here: HomeSports2024 09 08Article 1978829

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Taylor-Brown wins London Supertri League event

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

GB’s Taylor-Brown wins Supertri London gold GB’s Taylor-Brown wins Supertri London gold

Georgia Taylor-Brown triumphed at the London leg of the Supertri League, securing victory in a dramatic sprint against Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand.

The 30-year-old British athlete managed to fend off a late surge from Beaugrand in the final moments of the last running segment, finishing with a time of 49 minutes and 59 seconds.

Jeanne Lehair, last year's London winner, delivered a strong performance to claim third place despite experiencing a bike crash earlier in the race.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment