You are here: HomeSports2024 07 09Article 1958654

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to join Tommy Paul in Wimbledon quarters

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Taylor Fritz Taylor Fritz

Tommy Paul arrived at the All England Club early on Sunday morning, patiently waiting for the rain to cease.

After a brief warm-up session, he passed the time in the locker room with a putting competition.

When his match finally began, Paul remained calm and secured a victory against Roberto Bautista Agut.

As the No. 12 seed, he advanced to the quarterfinals, eagerly anticipating his friend Taylor Fritz's upcoming match to continue the Americans' success at Wimbledon.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment