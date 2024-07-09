Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to join Tommy Paul in Wimbledon quarters

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Tommy Paul arrived at the All England Club early on Sunday morning, patiently waiting for the rain to cease.



After a brief warm-up session, he passed the time in the locker room with a putting competition.



When his match finally began, Paul remained calm and secured a victory against Roberto Bautista Agut.



As the No. 12 seed, he advanced to the quarterfinals, eagerly anticipating his friend Taylor Fritz's upcoming match to continue the Americans' success at Wimbledon.