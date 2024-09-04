Tears all round when Spurs sacked Villas-Boas - Walker

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

Kyle Walker recounted that Andre Villas-Boas, the former Tottenham manager, became emotional and "started crying in front of us" after being dismissed by chairman Daniel Levy in December 2013.



The Manchester City defender, who played for Spurs from 2009 to 2017, praised Villas-Boas as "so, so nice" during a recent episode of the You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker podcast.



Walker expressed that he will "never, ever forget" the moment Villas-Boas spoke to the team after his firing, noting that several players were also moved to tears.