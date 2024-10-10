Tedesco ‘cannot disguise’ love for Italy, confirms Lukaku decision

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Belgium's coach Domenico Tedesco has explained Romelu Lukaku's absence from the squad, suggesting that Charles De Ketelaere may have the opportunity to start in the Nations League.



He also expressed his admiration for Italy. The match is set to take place at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday at 19:45 UK time (18:45 GMT).



Italy currently leads the group after winning their first two Nations League matches against France and Israel, while Belgium shares second place with France, both having three points.



Due to injuries, key players like Kevin de Bruyne, Amadou Onana, and Alexis Saelemaekers will not participate, and Lukaku opted to stay behind to focus on his fitness.