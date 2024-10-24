You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997678

Source: BBC

Teenager Milambo seals Feyenoord's win at Benfica

Feyenoord halted Benfica's unbeaten run in the Champions League with a determined victory in Lisbon.

Ayase Ueda opened the scoring for the Dutch team in the 12th minute with a precise finish.

Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes came close to equalizing, hitting the post, while Ueda had a second goal ruled out due to a foul on Nicolas Otamendi during the play.

Just before halftime, teenager Antoni Milambo extended Feyenoord's advantage by skillfully nutmegging a defender and firing the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.

After the break, Feyenoord had another goal disallowed for offside when Gernot Trauner scored from a free-kick situation.

