Teenager Milambo seals Feyenoord's win at Benfica

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024
Source: BBC
Feyenoord halted Benfica's unbeaten run in the Champions League with a determined victory in Lisbon.
Ayase Ueda opened the scoring for the Dutch team in the 12th minute with a precise finish.
Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes came close to equalizing, hitting the post, while Ueda had a second goal ruled out due to a foul on Nicolas Otamendi during the play.
Just before halftime, teenager Antoni Milambo extended Feyenoord's advantage by skillfully nutmegging a defender and firing the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.
After the break, Feyenoord had another goal disallowed for offside when Gernot Trauner scored from a free-kick situation.