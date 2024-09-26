Teenager Nwaneri scores twice as Arsenal thump Bolton

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: BBC

Teenager Ethan Nwaneri netted his inaugural goals for Arsenal as they comfortably defeated League One side Bolton, advancing to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.



The 17-year-old, who was making his first senior start, scored by tapping into an open net following a cross from Raheem Sterling. He then capitalized on a defensive error from Bolton, intercepting the ball from Declan Rice and sliding it past goalkeeper Luke Southwood.



Nwaneri's two goals followed his involvement in Arsenal's opening goal in the 16th minute, where his powerful cross was not cleared by Scott Arfield, allowing Rice to finish smoothly into the bottom corner.