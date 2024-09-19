Telecel Ghana Concludes 11th Dream Car Promo, Kicks Off 12th Cycle with Bigger Rewards

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Telecel Ghana has officially wrapped up the 11th cycle of its widely successful Dream Car Promo, rewarding loyal participants with impressive prizes.



This cycle’s grand prize, a brand-new Suzuki Swift, was claimed by Ezekiel Tetteh Nartey, a dedicated long-term participant from Sunyani, who has been engaging with Telecel’s promotional games for over four years.



Ezekiel, who



serves as Head of Academics at Press Academy in Sunyani, is no stranger to winning in Telecel promotions. In 2021, he secured his first car through a joint promotion by Telecel and Graphic Communications.



This year, his persistence paid off once again, making him a two-time car winner. Reflecting on his win, Ezekiel shared his disbelief: “When I got the call, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve participated in the promo for years, and although I’ve won before, it still feels surreal. There were times when I was told to be cautious about such promotions, but Telecel has proven its credibility, and I’m so grateful.”



The 11th Dream Car Promo, which ran for nine months, also saw nine other participants walk away with iPhone 14 devices. One of the winners, Bolu Janpheri, celebrated his second victory in Telecel’s trivia games. Although he aimed to win the car, Bolu was still thrilled with his new iPhone 14. “I was hoping for the car this time, but I’m happy with my iPhone. The key is to stay persistent, and I’m glad I kept playing,” Bolu said with a smile.



The Dream Car Promo allows participants to subscribe for GHS 1.00 per day, where they answer five general knowledge questions to accumulate points. Players can also opt for additional questions to boost their chances of winning at 0.20 pesewas per question. Correct answers earn 100 points, while wrong answers still reward participants with 25 points, keeping everyone engaged in the competition.



David Umoh, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana, lauded the resilience and dedication of the winners, particularly Ezekiel, whose story of perseverance exemplifies the spirit of the promo. “The Dream Car Promo is not just about winning prizes—it’s about giving our customers the chance to engage with us in a fun and rewarding way. Ezekiel’s success shows the possibilities when you stay involved and keep playing,” he noted.



Aneth Muga, Head of Customer Value Management, Products & Services at Telecel Ghana, also emphasized the integrity of the promotion. “We understand that people can be skeptical about promotions like these, but we ensure full transparency in everything we do. Every participant has a fair shot, and winners like Ezekiel and Bolu prove that this is a genuine opportunity,” she said.



Following the success of the 11th cycle, Telecel Ghana has now launched the 12th Dream Car Promo with even bigger rewards. This time, the grand prize has been upgraded to a brand-new Hyundai Creta, and participants can also win weekly cash prizes of up to GHS 2,000.



The core mechanics of the promo remain the same, with participants answering questions to earn points, but this new cycle introduces additional ways to boost winning chances. Players can now purchase extra points, offering more flexibility in how they engage with the competition.



Running from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, the 12th Dream Car Promo promises even more excitement and opportunities for participants. Telecel Ghana encourages all customers to subscribe by dialing *2018# and taking part in the ongoing promotions. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to offering life-changing rewards and exciting experiences to its loyal customer base.



