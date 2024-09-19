You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983332

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Telecel Ghana Concludes 11th Dream Car Promo, Kicks Off 12th Cycle with Bigger Rewards

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ezekiel Tetteh Nartey wins second car in the dream car promo Ezekiel Tetteh Nartey wins second car in the dream car promo

Telecel Ghana has officially wrapped up the 11th cycle of its widely successful Dream Car Promo, rewarding loyal participants with impressive prizes.

This cycle’s grand prize, a brand-new Suzuki Swift, was claimed by Ezekiel Tetteh Nartey, a dedicated long-term participant from Sunyani, who has been engaging with Telecel’s promotional games for over four years.

Ezekiel, who

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment