Ten Hag has Man Utd backing despite Liverpool loss

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has the support of key figures at Old Trafford to achieve the long-term success the club desires.



Following a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, which was the club's lowest since 1990, ten Hag managed to secure a win in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.



However, he now faces renewed pressure after a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home, which has left United in 14th place in the Premier League with just three points from three matches.



A defeat against Southampton after the international break on September 14 would mark the club's worst start since the 1986-87 season, when they earned only one point from their first four games, leading to Ron Atkinson's dismissal and the appointment of Sir Alex Ferguson.