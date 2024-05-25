Ten Hag's Man Utd stun rivals City to win FA Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United, under manager Erik ten Hag, achieved a surprising FA Cup final victory over favorites Manchester City at Wembley.



Despite speculation that ten Hag might be sacked by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regardless of the outcome, United delivered their best performance of the season.



Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the first half gave United a strong lead. City applied pressure in the second half, with Erling Haaland hitting the post and Andre Onana making crucial saves.



Although Jeremy Doku scored late for City, United secured a 2-1 win, their first FA Cup triumph since 2016.