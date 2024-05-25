You are here: HomeSports2024 05 25Article 1942382

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

Ten Hag's Man Utd stun rivals City to win FA Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates the FA Cup win with captain Bruno Fernandes Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates the FA Cup win with captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United, under manager Erik ten Hag, achieved a surprising FA Cup final victory over favorites Manchester City at Wembley.

Despite speculation that ten Hag might be sacked by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regardless of the outcome, United delivered their best performance of the season.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the first half gave United a strong lead. City applied pressure in the second half, with Erling Haaland hitting the post and Andre Onana making crucial saves.

Although Jeremy Doku scored late for City, United secured a 2-1 win, their first FA Cup triumph since 2016.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment