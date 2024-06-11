You are here: HomeSports2024 06 11Article 1949105
Source: BBC

Ten Hag's wait for Man Utd decision enters third week

Ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to win trophies in back-to-back seasons Ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to win trophies in back-to-back seasons

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United secured a surprising victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, which was speculated to be his last game.

However, United officials are still conducting a review of the season and have not decided Ten Hag's future.

Before the match, there was extensive discussion about whether Ten Hag would retain his position as manager.

Some even suggested that regardless of the outcome at Wembley, the Dutchman would be dismissed due to a disappointing season, with United finishing in eighth place - their worst performance since the 1989-90 campaign when Sir Alex Ferguson's job was in jeopardy.

