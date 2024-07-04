Ten Hag signs new Manchester United deal until 2026

Sports News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United have extended Erik ten Hag's contract by one year, keeping him at the club until 2026.



Ten Hag, who joined from Ajax in 2022, has won two trophies in two years.



Despite a challenging second season where United finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League group stages, a crucial FA Cup win against Manchester City helped secure his position.



The club, now partly owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has restructured its leadership and aims for consistency and success under Ten Hag. Former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to join the revamped coaching staff.