Source: BBC

Ten Hag to remain Man Utd manager after review

Erik ten Hag won the FA Cup last month, his second major trophy in two seasons at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will continue as Manchester United's manager after a review by the club's board.

Talks are underway to extend his contract, which is entering its final season. Despite reports suggesting he would be sacked, United's FA Cup win allowed for a positive review.

Ten Hag is delighted with the outcome, and the club considers two weeks a reasonable time for a thorough assessment.

Other managers like Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino were considered but ruled themselves out or cooled on the idea.

