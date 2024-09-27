You are here: HomeSports2024 09 27Article 1986539

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Ten-man Spurs beat Qarabag in Europa League opener

Brennan Johnson has scored in each of his last three Spurs games Brennan Johnson has scored in each of his last three Spurs games

Tottenham kicked off their Europa League journey with a remarkable win against Qarabag, even after being reduced to 10 players in the seventh minute.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium experienced a 35-minute delay due to travel issues, and the home team faced an early setback when defender Radu Dragusin received a straight red card for fouling Juninho during a one-on-one situation as the Brazilian advanced towards goal.

Nevertheless, just five minutes later, Brennan Johnson found the net after Qarabag was caught off guard while attempting to play from the back. Dominic Solanke set up the 23-year-old, who calmly finished into the bottom corner.

