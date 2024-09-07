Ten-man Turkey deny Bellamy's new model Wales

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: BBC

Wales showcased a promising preview of their potential under new head coach Craig Bellamy, despite finishing in a goalless stalemate against 10-man Turkey in the Nations League.



Bellamy's dynamic and aggressive approach was apparent from the outset, as his agile team consistently pressured their rivals and launched creative attacks.



Although Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon squandered excellent opportunities and Sorba Thomas had a first-half goal ruled out, the home crowd remained optimistic about the team's performance.