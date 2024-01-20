Teranga Lions roar to knockout stage after beating Cameroon

Sports News of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: CAF

Senegal continued their title defense in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 with a hard fought victory over Cameroon at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Friday evening.



With what promised to be a big night for the two sides, Senegal took an early lead through Ismaila Sarr.



The 25-year old shot Senegal into the lead with 16 minutes showing on the clock following a teasing pass inside the box while he lurked behind and gleefully pounced on a rebound to register the game’s opener.



The Teranga controlled the second half as they ended the first half and they managed to double their lead.



Sarr turned provider this time after teeing a perfect pass to the waiting feet of Habib Dailo who made no mistake to slot in the cushioning goal for the Terranga Lions of Senegal.



Cameroon’s Jean Charles Castelleto slashed Senegal’s lead into two after rising highest to head home a cross from Oliver Ntcham on the 83rd minute to bring the game to 2-1.



The Indomitable Lions after scoring started mounting pressure on Senegal.



With just 2 minutes to end the game, Sadio Mane got his first goal of the tournament and Senegal’s third of the night.



He made no mistake after he was connected with a Pape Gueye pass to score. Andre Onana was beaten completely.



The win means Senegal have 6 points out of 2 games and have qualified to the knockout stage.



Cameroon need a win to progress to the knockout in their last game against Gambia on Tuesday.



Senegal will play their last group match against Guinea at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, 23 January.