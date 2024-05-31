Thank you for everything’ – Red Star Belgrade to Ghana star Osman Bukari after Austin FC move

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade has said goodbye to Ghanaian talent Osman Bukari after his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) team Austin FC.



The forward completed his transfer on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Bukari expressed his gratitude to Red Star Belgrade and their fans, emphasizing the special place they hold in his heart.



He thanked the fans for their unwavering support and acknowledged the honour of playing in front of them.



Bukari concluded by wishing the team continued success and promising to cheer for them from a distance.