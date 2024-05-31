You are here: HomeSports2024 05 31Article 1944680

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Thank you for everything’ – Red Star Belgrade to Ghana star Osman Bukari after Austin FC move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Osman Bukari Osman Bukari

Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade has said goodbye to Ghanaian talent Osman Bukari after his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) team Austin FC.

The forward completed his transfer on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Bukari expressed his gratitude to Red Star Belgrade and their fans, emphasizing the special place they hold in his heart.

He thanked the fans for their unwavering support and acknowledged the honour of playing in front of them.

Bukari concluded by wishing the team continued success and promising to cheer for them from a distance.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment