The 5 reasons that Barcelona decided to go for Wojciech Szczesny over other alternatives

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is looking to sign retired Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as a response to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, which will keep him out for most of the season.



The club sees Szczesny as a preferable option compared to Keylor Navas and other available goalkeepers for several reasons.



One key reason is Szczesny's vast experience; at 34, he played more matches for Juventus last season than Barcelona's current goalkeeping options—Inaki Pena, Ander Astralaga, and Diego Kochen—combined.



Additionally, Marca highlights his reliable performances, noting that he continued to excel for Poland during Euro 2024.