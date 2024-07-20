The African Tour de France cyclist racking up historic wins

Sports News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: BBC

Biniam Girmay, the "African king" to his fans, is an international star and the first black African to win a Tour de France stage, achieving this feat three times this year.



The 24-year-old is poised to win the green jersey, awarded to the best sprinter, at the competition's end. Girmay's journey has been challenging, dealing with culture shocks, Europe's visa procedures, and being far from his family.



Born in Eritrea, where cycling is hugely popular, he never won national titles but quickly rose internationally. His success inspires African cyclists and may bring change to the predominantly white sport.