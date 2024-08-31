The Belgian who fell in love with African football

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Tom Saintfiet, the newly appointed head coach of Mali, is deeply passionate about African football. Therefore, it was not surprising when he accepted this latest position, even though it required him to leave his role with the Philippines after just six months.



Drawn to a continent he describes as "beautiful," the Belgian has previously managed teams in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Malawi, Togo, and most notably The Gambia, where he achieved the remarkable feat of leading them to their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). He also had a brief tenure as Nigeria's technical director.



Now, he embarks on his journey with a seventh African team, which has had a lackluster start to its 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. For the 51-year-old, this opportunity represents the realization of his aspiration to guide an African nation in football's premier event.



“With the right coach and the right tactical approach and preparation, they can go to a World Cup to become world champions,” he remarked to BBC Sport Africa regarding the continent's potential.