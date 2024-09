Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aden Durde rarely finds the opportunity to pause and consider the remarkable journey he is undertaking in the NFL.



Since he became the first full-time NFL coach from Britain in 2018, Durde has dedicated the majority of his time to the rigorous demands of American football.



After starting with the Atlanta Falcons, he received a promotion in 2020 and then advanced further in his coaching career by joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.