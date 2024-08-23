The South African tech stock that doubled shareholders’ money in a year

Technology & Innovation of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: mybroadband.co.za

Altron's share price surged by 111% over the last year, showcasing strong performance under CEO Werner Kapp's leadership. The company, founded in 1965 by Bill Venter, transitioned from a family-run business into a major South African ICT player.



Noteworthy milestones include the appointment of Mteto Nyati as CEO in 2017, the listing of Bytes UK in 2020, and Kapp's assumption of leadership in 2022.



Altron's recent success is attributed to effective profit improvement strategies across key divisions, leading to increased earnings and market confidence. The company's positive momentum is expected to continue into 2025, driving further growth in revenue and profits.