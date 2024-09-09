The US dominates the Olympics. Why can’t it do the same at the Paralympics?

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: CNN

Olympic enthusiasts examining the final medal standings of the Paralympics may be surprised to see Team USA in a lower position.



While American Olympians have consistently excelled in medal counts and media coverage for many years, their counterparts in the Paralympics have achieved significantly less success.



In the 21st century, the US has only once fallen short of leading the Olympic medal standings, yet its average ranking in the Paralympic medal table from 2000 to Paris has been fourth.