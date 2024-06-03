The aim this season was not to win the league - Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has praised his team's remarkable success in winning the Ghana Premier League title.



The team's 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars secured the championship, leading to jubilant celebrations in Samreboi.



Amadu revealed that their initial goal for the season was to improve upon their previous performance, where they narrowly avoided relegation.



However, Samartex surpassed all expectations by challenging for the title and ultimately clinching it with two games remaining.



Following the match against Gold Stars, Amadu expressed his gratitude to the club's management for their unwavering support, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career.