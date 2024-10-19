The black coaches leading Orlando Pride to success

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

Seb Hines, an Englishman, emphasizes the weight of responsibility that comes with being a pioneer after making history as the first black manager to secure a trophy in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with Orlando Pride.



The team clinched the NWSL Shield, their first trophy, two weeks ago, thanks to Marta's penalty that led to a 2-0 victory against Washington Spirit.



At 36 years old, Hines hails from Leeds and had a decade-long playing career with Middlesbrough in the Championship before relocating his family to Orlando as he transitioned out of professional play.