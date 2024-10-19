You are here: HomeSports2024 10 19Article 1995692

Source: BBC

The black coaches leading Orlando Pride to success

Seb Hines spent 10 years at Middlesbrough during his playing career Seb Hines spent 10 years at Middlesbrough during his playing career

Seb Hines, an Englishman, emphasizes the weight of responsibility that comes with being a pioneer after making history as the first black manager to secure a trophy in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with Orlando Pride.

The team clinched the NWSL Shield, their first trophy, two weeks ago, thanks to Marta's penalty that led to a 2-0 victory against Washington Spirit.

At 36 years old, Hines hails from Leeds and had a decade-long playing career with Middlesbrough in the Championship before relocating his family to Orlando as he transitioned out of professional play.

