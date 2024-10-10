You are here: HomeSports2024 10 10Article 1991891

The boys have to push themselves, says Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of Sudan match

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is keenly anticipating a strong showing from his team as they gear up to compete against Sudan on Thursday.

The Black Stars are under pressure to secure points following a lackluster beginning to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana's campaign commenced with a 1-0 defeat to Angola in Kumasi, marking the end of their 24-year unbeaten streak at the Baba Yara Stadium, which was compounded by a late equalizer that led to a draw against Niger.

