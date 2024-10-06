'The club will decide’ – Juventus manager reacts to Paul Pogba return reports

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Juventus manager Thiago Motta has chosen not to address rumors surrounding the possible termination of Paul Pogba's contract after news of a reduction in his suspension emerged.



Pogba received a four-year ban last year due to high testosterone levels detected in his system, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has since shortened his suspension to 18 months.



The 31-year-old has consistently asserted his innocence amid the doping allegations and has successfully contested the original decision. With the CAS ruling, Pogba is eligible to make his return to football in March 2025.