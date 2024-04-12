The experience I had playing in Egypt is helping me to excel at Dreams – John Antwi

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Antwi, the top scorer of Dreams Football Club, has shared insights into his exceptional performance.



The talented forward attributes his success and goal-scoring prowess to the valuable experience he gained while playing football abroad, particularly in Egypt.



"I believe that my time playing in Egypt has significantly contributed to my success with Dreams FC. The experience I acquired there has truly enhanced my performance, as evidenced by the numerous goals I have scored," John Antwi expressed during an interview with CAF.



Since his return to Dreams FC, John Antwi's expertise and skill have been evident on the field. His contribution has been crucial in the team's journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.



As the club prepares for a significant match against Zamalek FC from Egypt, John Antwi's presence and experience will undoubtedly play a vital role in their upcoming challenges.