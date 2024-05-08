The future is bright for the Black Maidens – Nana Adarkwa

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joe Nana Adarkwa, the head coach of Ghana's U17 women's national team, is optimistic about the future of Ghana's Black Maidens.



He expressed his belief after commencing the selection process for four groups of players who will be preparing for their upcoming assignments.



Currently, it is unclear what these assignments entail as the team is currently under a ban.



Adarkwa emphasized the team's potential and stated that they are determined to recruit talented players who will help the Maidens maintain their position at the top.



He expressed confidence in achieving their goals with the acquisition of skilled players.



However, it is worth noting that the Black Maidens have been banned from participating in the next two editions of the FIFA U17 Women's African Qualifiers due to age cheating.



Additionally, the Ghana Football Association has been fined $100,000 by the Confederation of African Football.