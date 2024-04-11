The game against Hearts of Oak was very tough - Medeama coach reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medeama head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, acknowledged the challenging nature of their 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak.



The defending champions struggled in the first half of the Ghana Premier League week 25 match but managed to turn things around in the second half to secure the win.



Playing at the Akoon Park, the Tarkwa-based team defeated the Phobians 2-0, bouncing back from back-to-back 1-0 losses against Accra Lions and FC Samartex.



Coach Kapor highlighted the difficulty of the game, especially in the initial period, attributing the team's struggles to the pressure following their recent defeats.



Despite early setbacks, Medeama regrouped and showed significant improvement in the second half, ultimately clinching a 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak.



"The match was quite challenging, especially in the first half, possibly due to the pressure of losing two matches.



"This situation is always tough for players; we made some fundamental errors initially, but after settling down a bit, we put up a good performance, which allowed us to score two goals and emerge victorious."



Goals from Kobina Amoah and Godfred Abban secured the crucial win for Medeama, lifting them to fifth place in the Ghana Premier League standings.