The goal is to qualify for Europe and challenge for top six next season, says West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, an attacker for West Ham United, has expressed that the team's objective for the upcoming season is to qualify for European competition and contend for a position in the top six.



Following their participation in the Europa League last season, the Hammers concluded the previous campaign in ninth place, accumulating 52 points.



Read full articleinconsistent performances, the club decided to part ways with David Moyes at the season's end.



Nevertheless, in discussing their aspirations for the next season, the Ghanaian international emphasized the importance of qualifying for Europe and striving for a top-six finish.



The 24-year-old further mentioned his intention to leverage his skills and capabilities to contribute to the team's success in achieving these goals.



"As a collective, we were unable to secure European qualification last season, so we aim to achieve that next season and compete for a top-six spot," Kudus stated.



"As an individual player, my focus is on utilizing my skills and abilities to assist the team in reaching the European stage," he added.



Currently, Mohammed Kudus is training with his West Ham United teammates in preparation for the eagerly awaited season.



The Hammers are set to commence their campaign with a home match against Aston Villa at the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday, August 17.