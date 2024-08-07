You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967792

The goal is to qualify for Europe and challenge for top six next season, says West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, an attacker for West Ham United, has expressed that the team's objective for the upcoming season is to qualify for European competition and contend for a position in the top six.

Following their participation in the Europa League last season, the Hammers concluded the previous campaign in ninth place, accumulating 52 points.

