Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

'The guy is a genius' – Emery helps Aston Villa's dreams come true

Only Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have won more European club competition games than Unai

Aston Villa has made a triumphant return to Europe's premier club competition after a 41-year hiatus, showcasing their prowess in style.

On a night dedicated to honoring the late club icon Gary Shaw, Unai Emery's squad put forth a performance that would have made the 1982 European Cup champions proud, securing a 3-0 victory against Swiss champions Young Boys in Bern.

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey, and Amadou Onana ensured a comfortable win for the visitors, who might have increased their lead further if not for disallowed goals from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, reviewed by VAR.

