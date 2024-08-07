The legs of my players are still heavy – Medeama Coach after first preseason friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, recognized that his players are still experiencing the aftereffects of their initial pre-season friendly, following a commanding 4-0 win against Abaam Echoes on Saturday.



Despite the fatigue, the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions showcased their offensive capabilities with goals from Prosper Boakye (8'), Godknows (10'), Kamaradini (54'), and Abban (67').



Read full articlehis analysis after the match, Kapor conveyed his contentment with the team's performance, emphasizing the positive elements as they gear up for the upcoming season.



"This was our first pre-season friendly match. Our legs are somewhat heavy, which is typical at this stage. Nevertheless, we generated sufficient fafavourableituations, similar to our recent performances, in terms of tactical execution.



"This aspect brings me considerable satisfaction when reflecting on this match, as it aligns perfectly with my expectations.



"From a physical standpoint, we have made significant progress. Additionally, our ability to adapt to various situations and comprehend them at critical moments was precisely what I anticipated from the players."