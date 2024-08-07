You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967570

The legs of my players are still heavy – Medeama Coach after first preseason friendly

Nebojsa Kapor Nebojsa Kapor

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, recognized that his players are still experiencing the aftereffects of their initial pre-season friendly, following a commanding 4-0 win against Abaam Echoes on Saturday.

Despite the fatigue, the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions showcased their offensive capabilities with goals from Prosper Boakye (8'), Godknows (10'), Kamaradini (54'), and Abban (67').

