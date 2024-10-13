You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1993139

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The only thing that was missing from our draw against Sudan was the finishing – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, is prioritizing improvements in his team's finishing ahead of their upcoming qualifier against Sudan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following a goalless draw in their initial encounter, Addo noted that the team's strong performance was marred by a lack of finishing.

He expressed confidence that the squad will address this issue during training sessions before their next match next week.

