The opportunity to join Dreams FC filled me with excitement - Rocky Dwamena

Sports News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Rocky Dwamena is thrilled to have signed a three-year contract with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.



The midfielder, who previously played for the Porcupine Warriors, expressed his joy at joining the former FA Cup champions as a free agent.



Dwamena shared his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious football club, stating that it was a moment of pure happiness for him when he received the call to join Dreams FC.