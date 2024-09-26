'The performance wasn't really good but winning is most important' - Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku believes that the victory over Bechem United last weekend was crucial for boosting the players' confidence, although he was not entirely satisfied with the team's overall performance.



The 'Phobians' had been struggling with two consecutive losses at the beginning of the season, but goals from Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah secured their first win.



Aboubakar Ouattara and his team are looking to draw motivation from this success as they prepare for their upcoming matches.