The plan is to avoid conceding in our reverse fixture against Elect-Sport FC – Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has emphasized the necessity of maintaining concentration as his team prepares for the second-leg match against Elect-Sport FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Following a significant 3-0 victory over the Chad team on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Coach Preko expressed his pride in the team's performance.



anticipation of the away fixture, he remarked, "I am extremely proud. We could have scored additional goals, particularly in the second half. We lost some balance, and the substitutions did not prove beneficial. This is our first match, and to achieve three goals here is a source of pride for me and the players. There is more to come."



Furthermore, Coach Preko stated that his team will strive to maintain a clean sheet in the forthcoming game.



“It’s in our favor. The key is not to concede. We must remain focused. We are aware of our capabilities to challenge them. With the three-goal advantage, our priority is to avoid conceding and then we will see how the match unfolds,” he added.



The second leg between Elect-Sport FC and Nsoatreman FC is scheduled for Saturday, August 24.