The primary objective is to qualify for 2026 World Cup - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has emphasized that their main goal is to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.



He expressed this during the announcement of his 26-man squad for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic.



Despite currently sitting in 4th place in Group I with just three points, the Black Stars are determined to qualify for the tournament.



He made it clear that their objective remains unchanged, despite a challenging start to the qualifiers.