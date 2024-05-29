You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1944005

Source: Footballghana

The primary objective is to qualify for 2026 World Cup - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has emphasized that their main goal is to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

He expressed this during the announcement of his 26-man squad for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

Despite currently sitting in 4th place in Group I with just three points, the Black Stars are determined to qualify for the tournament.

He made it clear that their objective remains unchanged, despite a challenging start to the qualifiers.

